Ahmad Massoud Says 'ready For Peace Talks If Taliban Withdraws From Panjshir, Andarab'

Hailing the 'Afghan ulemas', the leader of National Resistance Front Ahmad Massoud asserted that their articles issued in Kabul on September 14 as a part of the resolution are proof that the clerics have not remained indifferent to the current situation, and are in fact working for ensuring peace and security in the war-torn country. Taking to his official Facebook page, Ahmad Massoud added that if the Taliban withdrew their fighters from Panjshir and Andarab, as was requested by the Afghan ulemas, the Resistance Force would be ready for peace talks.

Ahmad Massoud ready for peace talks if Taliban withdraws from Panjshir, Andarab

"The National Resistance Front is ready to immediately end the war in order to achieve lasting peace, if the Taliban end their military operations in Panjshir and Andarab, and hopes to hold a comprehensive meeting with scholars and reformers to continue conversations," Ahmad Massoud asserted. The National Resistance Front leader also pointed out that he fully supports the call of the religious scholars to lift the sanctions imposed on Panjshir, and the nearby area, and exuded hope that the Taliban group will take this Islamic and humanitarian demand seriously and implement it.

Recently, the Taliban has cut down the province’s electricity connection and has even cut off the internet connection, in a bid to weaken their resistance and force them to surrender.

Ahmad Massoud, in his Facebook post, also pointed out that the majority of the population of Afghanistan is Muslim, and over the past 40 years has been fighting to establish a true Islamic system. "Therefore, there is no religious, human or logical reason why the Taliban group is fighting for the establishment of the Islamic system, where the word of God is already prevalent, Azan Mohammadi daily from All mosques will be declared to Jahr, and the people will stand firm in the performance of their religious duties and rituals," Ahmad Massoud said, reiterating his urge to the Taliban to stop fighting, in return of which he will also direct the National Resistance Front to refrain from military action.

"The National Resistance Front is committed to resolving disputes with the Taliban peacefully in accordance with religious and moral principles, and is confident that it can negotiate peacefully with the Taliban and the rest of the guilds and groups representing the Afghan people in various ways," the National Resistance Front leader added.

The post comes on a day the National Resistance Front has once again smashed the Taliban and proved futile its efforts to enter Panjshir. The Taliban launched an attack on the valley but ended up suffering a major blow at the hands of the National Resistance Front, losing 1,000 of its militants in the fight.