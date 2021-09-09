Ahmad Massoud Still In Panjshir; Taliban Doesn’t Control Full Province: French Journalist

Days after the Taliban claimed control of Panjshir, a French public intellectual and journalist has claimed that National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud is still holed up in the province. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Bernard-Henri Lévy revealed that he had spoken to Massoud who confirmed the same. Moreover, he asserted that the terrorist outfit was yet to seize control of the entire province. Despite the Taliban hoisting its flag in Panjshir's capital Bazarak, the NRF too had stressed that its guerillas were present at strategic locations in the province.

Bernard-Henri Lévy stated, "I spoke with Ahmad Massoud. The Taliban controls the Panjshir valley, not the mountain. The resistance is organized. Morale is high. The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud is standing somewhere in Panjshir. In him, burns the flame of free Afghanistan". Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid alleged that Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh has fled to Tajikistan.

J’ai parlé avec #AhmadMassoud . Les #Talibans contrôlent dans le #Panjshir la vallée pas la montagne. La résistance s’organise. Le moral est haut. Le fils de #AhmadShahMassoud se tient quelque part dans le #panshir . En lui brule la flamme de l’#Afghanistan libre (photo 9.9.2020) pic.twitter.com/fSJucH666N — Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) September 9, 2021

Ahmad Massoud resists Taliban takeover

Ahmad Massoud is the son of late Afghan politician and military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who is revered for his heroic fight against the Taliban. He was assassinated by suicide bombers on September 9, 2001, two days before the 9/11 terror attack. While Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates after the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, the NRF under the leadership of Massoud and Afghanistan's 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh tried their best to prevent the terror group from capturing Panjshir.

While Massoud urging the Western nations to supply them with arms and ammunition via an opinion piece in The Washington Post on August 18, his plea fell on deaf ears. On September 5, the NRF suffered a big setback after its spokesperson Fahim Dashty and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor were killed during the fighting with the terrorist outfit. Even though the Taliban claimed that it had taken over the province on Monday, the NRF called upon people to continue their resistance.

In an audio message posted on his Facebook page on September 6, Massoud expressed condolences with those martyred in the battle with the Taliban. Appealing for international support, he added, "Taliban have become more radical. Taliban are not Afghans, they are outsiders and work for outsiders and their mission is to keep the country isolated from the rest of the world. All Afghans should fight against the Taliban in any form possible. Resistance is still alive."

(Image: Twitter/AP)