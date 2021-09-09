Ahmad Shah Massoud's Tomb Demolished By Taliban On His 20th Death Anniversary

Taliban destroyed the 'Lion of Panjshir' Ahmad Shah Massoud's Tomb in the Panjshir Province soon after taking control of the region. Visuals of the demolition have also surfaced all over social media. Significantly, Taliban destroyed the tomb on the 20th anniversary of Massoud's assassination. The action has also sparked outrage among the people in Afghanistan.

The one in right - Taliban at the tomb of Amanullah Khan, the first soldier of secularism in AFG almost a 100 years ago.

The one in left - the tomb of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who fought for years against the USSR for Islam & freedom. Still some idiots believe Taliban fought for Islam pic.twitter.com/F9hoZgwo5n — Afghanistan Resistance Panjshir valley 💚🇦🇫 (@afganistan6867) September 7, 2021

Apart from destroying his tomb, the Taliban had also started suppressing and barred people from celebrating or observing important holidays including September 9 which is observed as the anniversary of the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud. Massoud was known for leading a formidable resistance against the Taliban during its previous regime. Currently, his son Ahmad Massoud is leading the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) which is in the fight against the Taliban.

Who was Ahmad Shah Massoud?

A Tajik mujahideen commander, Ahmad Shah Massoud was based out of Panjshir, which is about 150 kilometers north of the capital of Afghanistan, laying in the laps of humongous Hindu Kush mountains, the Panjshir valley. Massoud was known to be a fierce guerrilla commander who repelled the Soviet forces that had occupied Afghanistan in 1989. After the Soviets left the country, Massoud led a strong resistance that fought the Taliban and Al Qaeda. The Taliban could not capture the Panjshir Valley back then due to the Northern Alliance's resistance that was led by Massoud. Moreover, the Northern Alliance was also backed by the United States which invaded Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks by Al Qaeda. However, Massoud was assassinated by Al Qaeda which had taken shelter in Afghanistan during the Taliban's previous regime.

Currently, in a deadly fight against the Taliban, Ahmad Massoud the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud has called for a national uprising against the insurgents and the Pakistani elements who have joined them. In an audio message, he said that the Taliban has not changed and but has become "far more radical than in the past." He has also asked for support from the international community. With Ahmad Massoud, the resistance remains alive - the question remains, will Afghanistan answer his call?