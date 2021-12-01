Ahmedabad Ranks Seventh In List Of World's Cheapest City To Live In: EIU Report

Among the list of 173 cities in the world, Ahmedabad, which is in the state of Gujrat in India has been listed in the top ten cheapest cities to live in the new survey conducted by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The city has been placed in the seventh position which is topped by the Syrian capital of Damascus. Ahmedabad is the only Indian city to be on the list. Capital of Libya, Tripoli placed second, followed by Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Tunisia's Tunis and Kazakhstan's Almaty receiving third, fourth and fifth position.

Pakistan's Karachi came sixth, while Ahmedabad seventh. Algeria's Algiers, Argentina's Buenos Aires and Zambia's Lusaka were positioned eighth, ninth and tenth, making up the top ten. Around a quarter of the new cities, which were not ranked last year were ranked in the top 50 cheapest cities to live in, which includes Tunis, receiving 4th position and Ahmedabad receiving the 7th position.

No Indian city in list of most expensive cities for petrol

On the other hand, no Indian cities were found in the list of most expensive cities for petrol, which was topped by Hong Kong, which has a petrol price of around $2.5 (Rs 187), which is almost double than Indian petrol price. In the capital of New Delhi, the petrol price is Rs 103, which is Rs 84 less than Hong Kong's price. The list continued with Netherlands capital Amsterdam with $2.18 (Rs 163), Norway's Olso with 2.06 (Rs 154), Israel's Tev Aviv, which is also the most expensive city with $2.0 (Rs 150) and Germany's Hamburg with $1.99 (Rs 149), making up the top 5.

According to Economist Intelligence Unit, the influence of pandemic-induced lockdowns played a significant role in the movement in rankings of the cities. As Israeli city of Tel Aviv topped the list of most expensive cities to live in, followed by France's capital Paris and Singapore.

Head of international cost of living at EIU believes cost of living to climb

On a global and national scale, EIU specialises in detailed insight and analysis into economic and political developments in an increasingly complex global environment, identifying opportunities, trends, and threats. Head of international cost of living at EIU Upasana Dutt, according to Bloomberg predicts that the cost of living in many cities to climb even more in the coming year as earnings in many areas increase.

Image: PTI