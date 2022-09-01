Air Hostess Gives A Grand Welcome To The 'biggest VIP' Boarding An Emirates Flight; Watch

Social media platforms are loaded with millions of videos showcasing air travel experiences and billions of blogs related to them. A new adorable video is making rounds on social media showing a "grand welcome" that a traveller can ever receive in their flight journey. In the short clip, a toddler who was boarding an Emirates flight for Dubai is seen greeted by an air hostess. Though it sounds quite usual, here is the turning point of the video as the crew who welcomed the toddler was the mother of the little boy.

As the video starts, a cute little boy can be seen entering the plane with a tiny bag on his shoulders and a boarding pass wrapped in a passport in his hand. As he approaches his seat, he receives a "grand welcome" from his mother, who is also a cabin crew member on the same Emirates flight. As he offered his boarding pass to his mother, she gave him a sweet hug.

At the last, the little boy was seen waving at the camera. "The biggest VIP I've ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai," read the caption of the Instagram post shared by his mother with Instagram username; "flygirl_trigirl"

In the subsequent post, her mother also shared a photograph and a video of her son enjoying the flight with some cool gadgets and a bottle of milk. She revealed that it was the little boy's first trip to his grandparents.

"We boarded, and he understood the assignment. Do not move until after take off. I’m not one to give much screen time, but a Mama will take any help she can get on a FULL 14-hour flight," she added in another Instagram post.

Netizens gush over 'adorable and cute' video

While the video was uploaded some two days ago, it immediately went viral on the photo-sharing app. The video garnered more than 11,000 likes and the count is still going on. Social media users also flooded the comment section with some witty remarks. "Oh my goodness. So cuteee and adorable," wrote a user. "That's the most beautiful video. Sooo cute," wrote another user with a heart emoji. "The best video that I have ever seen recently really," commented the third user. A fourth commented, "What a cutieeeeee," while a fifth added, "Now that is excessively cute!"

Image: Instagram/flygirl_trigirl