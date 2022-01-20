Air India Resumes Flights After FAA Clears Boeing Aircraft To Fly Near 5G Airports

Air India on Wednesday has resumed the Boeing 777 flight operations bound for the United States of America after the US Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] rolled out new approvals that now allow an estimated 62% of the United States commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies have deployed 5G C-band.

In an official statement issued on January 19, Air India said, 'Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in USA on B777. Accordingly, the first flight has left this morning to JFK. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago & SFO Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into USA has been sorted.'

After approval from the US authority, Air India has resumed B777 operations to the US today… Due to 5G rollout, Air India had so far canceled more than 8 flights to the USA: Airline officials — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

A new safety buffer had caused a ruckus at the airports due to the 5G deployment in the US. The aviation industry had warned that the high-speed 5G technology being expanded to the United States airports will hamper safety by disrupting the navigation systems. FAA, however, cleared some of the Boeing Co. and Airbus SE models including Boeing’s 777 for flying at the 5G deployed airports as of Wednesday.

Air India and many other American air carriers, including United Airlines and American Airlines, had grounded their planes over the looming safety issues. At least 14 flights on India-US routes were cancelled by the Indian airlines citing threats and interruption to the flight navigation systems from 5G.

Flights by Air India resumed after the US FAA cleared at least three more altimeters in addition to two altimeter models that it cleared on January 16. It, however, cautioned in a release that flights at some airports may still be affected.

“FAA continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems. Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight schedules,” the agency stated.

We have posted a #5G update on https://t.co/0FwfKioBi9. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 19, 2022

FAA has cleared the planes of the following models to fly with one of the five cleared altimeters that also includes Boeing - they are Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD-10/-11 and Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models. These come in addition to the FAA clearing of an estimated 45% of the US commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings on January 16.

"We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G, and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country’s supply chain. The complex US airspace leads the world in safety because of our high standards for aviation, and we will maintain this commitment as wireless companies deploy 5G." — US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday.

Expanding 5G, promoting competition in internet service 'critical priorities,' aviation safety important: Biden

As the US President Joe Biden told a presser that his administration was actively engaged to halt the wireless technology's rollout scheduled for Wednesday, some of the major telecommunication firms such as AT&T (T) and Verizon voluntarily agreed to “temporarily defer turning on” a limited number of 5G-enabled towers around “certain airport runways.”

“We’re working with the Department of Transportation on safe 5G deployment at this limited set of locations,” Biden said in a White House speech. “This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled.”

Biden stated that while expanding 5G and promoting competition in internet service are critical priorities for his administration, protecting flight safety and allowing aviation operations to continue without significant disruption was more significant. “My team has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and aviation to safely co-exist,” he had said.

"We are frustrated by the FAA's inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner," a spokeswoman for AT&T had said in a statement.

Verizon, separately said that it voluntarily decided to limit the 5G network around airports as airlines expressed alarm about aviation safety. "The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation's airlines have not been able to fully resolve to navigate 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries,” the latter said in a statement.

A 'catastrophic disruption’ if 5G was implemented: Airline CEOs

White House had informed that it was in talks with FAA, Federal Communications Commission, wireless carriers, airlines and aircraft equipment manufacturers to find a solution to the issue as CEOs from at least 10 airlines told the Biden administration to halt the wireless service’s rollout immediately. Worldwide, including in India, airlines stopped operating US flights over concerns about a 'catastrophic disruption’ if the 5G was implemented near airports as it could interfere with the planes’ gauging altitude.

"We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate two miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the Chief Executives of several airlines said in the letter obtained by American news agencies.

They warned of "economic calamity" as the 5G would interfere with aviation equipment and operations. "To be blunt, the nation's commerce will grind to a halt,” the CEOs blatantly stressed.

Until yesterday, approximately 1.25 million passengers for United Airlines were impacted as flights were grounded. The technology seemed to affect the Boeing 777 jets more, as the US-based air carrier in a statement revealed that rules "will result in significant restrictions on 787s, 777s, 737s and regional aircraft in major cities like Houston, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago." But as FAA announced these changes earlier on Wednesday, ANA and Japan Airlines announced that they would be resuming normal operations at the airports, meanwhile US-based Southwest Airlines reportedly said that it “expects minimal disruptions."

Note: For 5G information and the complete list related to air carriers allowed to operate, please visit www.faa.gov/5g