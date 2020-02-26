Air New Zealand Announces Bunk Beds For Economy Class Passengers

Air New Zealand on February 26 announced that it would have flatbeds for people travelling in the economy class for some of its long haul flights. However, according to international media reports, it would take more than one year before passengers could finally enjoy sleeping in those pod beds.

‘Economy Skynest’

The New Zealand based airline reportedly announced that it had filed patent and trademark applications for what it is calling ‘Economy Skynest.’ The Skynest would contain a six full-length sleep beds which would be 200 cm in length and 58 cm in width. According to reports, there would be three levels of beds with two beds on each level.

Nestiquette (noun): How to #Skynest according to a couple friends 💤 but what are your nestiquette tips? pic.twitter.com/8DhRqAmCzP — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) February 26, 2020

Accompanying each bed, which resembles a pod hotel design, will be a full-size pillow, sheets and blankets, earplugs, and a privacy curtain. Air New Zealand reportedly is still assessing if it could include other features like a USB outlet and a reading light.

We hear you, sometimes you just need to stretch out 😴 Our Economy #Skynest is in development to help make your dreams come true! Who’s ready for a lie down? 💤 pic.twitter.com/1Qmka3YNSq — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) February 25, 2020

However, the airlines, which plans to launch the flight between Auckland and New York in October next year faces major challenges. The challenges include making the novel idea work financially, meeting regulatory requirements designed to help passengers survive a crash amongst others.

David Flynn, the editor in chief of a travel website, said reporters that despite pretty pictures, it is likely to be lengthy and arduous certification process. He added that there was a certain appeal to the railway-style sleeping berths, although it was highly unlikely that passengers could strap themselves into the bunk beds for take-off and landing. Air New Zealand has said that economy passengers would have to make an additional booking for the beds in addition to their regular seat, international media reported.

