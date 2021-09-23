Air Pollution Kills Nearly 7 Million People Every Year; WHO Tightens Guidelines

On September 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) tightened its air quality guidelines for the first time since 2005, stating that air pollution is now one of the most severe environmental hazards to human health, resulting in 7 million early deaths each year. It said that immediate action was needed to limit air pollution exposure, putting it on par with smoking and bad eating in terms of illness burden. "The World Health Organization has changed practically all of the air quality guideline thresholds downward, warning that exceeding the new... levels is associated with considerable health risks. By adhering to them, millions of lives could be saved," it said.

The guidelines are used by governments as a reference for legally enforce norms in order to protect people from the harmful impacts of air pollution. Air quality guidelines (AQG) were last established by the United Nations health agency in 2005, and they had a considerable impact on pollution abatement programmes around the world. However, the WHO stated that a far greater body of evidence had evolved in the 16 years which have demonstrated how air pollution affects health at lower concentrations than previously thought. The organization stated, "The combined evidence is sufficient to justify steps to limit population exposure to important air pollutants, not only in individual nations or areas, but on a worldwide basis."

Worst-Hit South Asia

Greenpeace stated that several major cities around the world were already in violation of the 2005 rules and that more significant action was urgently needed. The WHO's new standards include recommendations for six contaminants' air quality levels, including ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and carbon monoxide. The other two are PM10 and PM2.5, which are particulate matter with diameters of 10 and 2.5 microns, respectively. Both can penetrate deep into the lungs, but research has shown that PM2.5 can also enter the bloodstream, causing cardiovascular and respiratory difficulties as well as impacting other organs, according to the WHO. As a result, the PM2.5 guideline level has been cut in half.

According to the WHO, more than 90 per cent of the world's population lived in locations where PM2.5 concentrations above the 2005 AQG for long-term exposure in 2019. According to data from IQAir, 79 of the world's 100 most populated cities had annual mean PM2.5 air pollution levels that were above the 2005 standards last year, according to Greenpeace. The tightening of the guidelines would put 92 in violation, according to the report.

Delhi (where PM2.5 levels were 17 times higher), Lahore (16 times higher), Dhaka (15 times higher), and Zhengzhou (15 times higher) were among the cities with the worse air (10-fold). It was highlighted that no PM2.5 data was available in eight of the world's ten largest cities. The new guidelines are released just weeks before the start of the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 31.

Untimely Deaths

“Air pollution is a health issue in all nations, but it disproportionately affects people in low- and middle-income countries,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. While air quality in high-income nations has improved significantly since the 1990s, the worldwide toll in deaths and lost years of healthy life has barely decreased, according to the WHO, as air quality has usually deteriorated in most other countries, in line with their economic development. "Air pollution is expected to cause seven million early deaths and millions of more healthy years of life each year," according to the WHO.

Reduced lung growth and function, respiratory infections, and asthma flare-ups are all possibilities in youngsters. The most prevalent causes of early death in adults due to outdoor air pollution are ischemic heart disease (also known as coronary heart disease) and stroke. Other impacts, such as diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases, are also being discovered, according to the organisation. The burden of disease caused by air pollution, according to the WHO, is "on par with other significant global health concerns such as improper nutrition and tobacco smoking."

(Image: AP)