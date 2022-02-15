AirAsia Flight Diverted After Snake Spotted In Plane, Netizens Call It 'scary'; Watch

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was diverted after an uninvited guest was spotted on the plane. Hana Mohsin Khan has shared a video on Twitter where the snake can be seen crawling near the overhead baggage area of the flight. The video was first shared on TikTok, however, it is unclear whether the TikTok user who posted the clip had recorded it, NPR reported.

Hana Mohsin Khan, whose Twitter bio states that she is a commercial pilot in the caption informed that the snake could be an escaped pet from the luggage area or the reptile had climbed its way into the aeroplane from the ground. She shared the clip alongside the caption, "Yikes! Snake on a plane! Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground. Air Asia Airbus A320-200, Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till the plane was diverted." Watch the video here:

Snake spotted in flight

In the video, the snake is seen slithering near the overhead baggage area inside the flight. After the snake was spotted in the flight and the captain was informed about the incident, the flight instead of heading to Tawau had an emergency landing in Kuching. AirAsia’s chief safety officer Capt Liong Tien Ling in an emailed statement to CNA confirmed the incident and called it "very rare." Capt Liong Tien stated that the incident can take place on any flight from time to time. Ling added that the captain took the appropriate action and ensured the safety of passengers and crew. As per the CNA report, Capt Liong Tien Ling added that there was not a single moment when the safety of passengers or crew experienced any risk.

Netizens call it 'scary'

Ever since the video has been uploaded, the clip has garnered 13K views and several reactions. The clip has caught the attention of social media users who expressed their views on the microblogging site.

Snake was like by land it will take time to reach my family, let's take a flight 😂 — YQAM (@YQAM6) February 14, 2022

