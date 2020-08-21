Airbnb Bans House Parties On Its Properties Worldwide Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb has announced a ban on house parties in all its listed properties. As stated on the Airbnb site, the decision was taken in an effort to comply with rules on limited gathering during the pandemic and to also promote social distancing.

House parties banned

As per BBC reports, this strict action by Airbnb was taken after UK's Bed and Breakfast Association contacted Airbnb and informed that parties were being hosted at its properties which posed a risk to public safety. Airbnb, in its statement, said it was taking this drastic decision in the best interest of ‘public health’.

Airbnb stated that a majority of listings on its site banned parties but a few properties allowed parties and events such as baby showers, etc. This loophole was reportedly exploited by some house guests that took bar and club behaviour back to Airbnb properties. The company also announced that legal action will be pursued against guests violating their policies.

Airbnb also stated that the capping of guest occupancy at 16 was not a nod towards smaller gatherings and that they were only meant for larger listed properties. They added that capping occupancy at 16 is “one step amongst several, all designed to mitigate any efforts to misuse an Airbnb for a party.”

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 22 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 794,000.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 5.7 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of 176,950. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been praised for its response to the pandemic and even gone 100 days without new cases. However, new clusters of cases are now appearing in the country, forcing the government to reimpose lockdown measures.

