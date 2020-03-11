Airbnb Launches Million Dollar Fund To Allow People To Build Unique Homes

Airbnb is giving 10 people the chance to build their dream homes through the Unique Airbnb Fund. The fund has been launched to find and create wacky and unique homes. The fund set up by the accommodation booking site will give 10 people $1 million to build their dream homes if their idea is selected.

Give people the opportunity to build their ideas

According to reports, this fund will give creative people the opportunity to create 'unconventional and unusual liveable spaces'. One can go to the fund website and enter their ideas by 15 April. All entries will be subject to scrutiny by a panel of judges that will comprise of Emmy and Grammy award-winner Billy Porter; Airbnb super host at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, Kristie Wolfe; and architecture firm MVRDV.

The idea presented by the participants will be scored based on the ideas 'creativity, feasibility, sustainability and social good'. Airbnb in a statement said, that the only thing better than pushing the boundaries of style is empowering other people to do the same.

According to reports, the search for unusual living spaces like windmills and shepherds have gone up by almost 70 per cent in 2019. MVRDV partner Fokke Moerel has claimed that the fund started by Airbnb is a great initiative that makes hospitality exciting and the fund will also empower people to create new spaces with daring, imaginative and fantastic architecture.

Unique listing

Lucy the Elephant, a six-story iconic landmark on the Jersey Shore, is now going to be listed on Airbnb from St Patrick's Day (March 17) onwards. The 65-foot tall hollow elephant will be listed on Airbnb for $138 a night and is a bit to boost its visitor numbers and has been renovated and furnished by Airbnb.

The price listed by Airbnb is a reflection and testament to the same number of years the Lucy has stood at the waterfront. Booking a night in Lucy will include a breakfast and a voucher for dinner at one of the nearby restaurants. As per reports, Lucy is one of the last standing pieces of roadside Americana.

Primarily a publicity stunt, this endeavour is being supported by the non-profit Save Lucy Committee. This is the first time since 1902 that guest will be allowed to spend the night in Lucy. Tours are offered each summer and during weekends where guests enter Lucy's left foot and climb all the way to the top where Lucy's ornate howdah, which means the small platform on Lucy's back, where they can experience a gorgeous view of the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic city skyline.

