Airline Hired By UK For Deportation Of Refugees To Rwanda Pulls Out After Protests

A charter airline that was appointed by the UK government earlier this year to conduct deportations of refugees to the east African country of Rwanda has backed away from the duty following a massive backlash, The Guardian reported on October 21. The situation transpired in June when an aircraft by Spanish airline Privilege Style tried to fly refugees to Rwanda but did not take off after intervention by the European court of human rights.

Initially, the carrier was the UK government’s “airline of last resort” after other airlines had refused to conduct the deportations. However, Privilege Style withdrew the decision to fly to Rwanda after refugee organisations and torture survivors led a campaign against the controversial plan. This has brought the issue to a standstill, with other airlines that have conducted deportation flights in the past, namely Titan Airways and AirTanker, also backing away.

All you need to know about the UK's deportation plan

Privilege Style, in a letter addressed to the British charity Freedom from Torture, said that it “hereby wishes to communicate the following: that it will not operate flights to Rwanda in the future. That it has never flown to Rwanda since the one flight scheduled for June 2022 (which is the reason for this controversy) was suspended." The statement comes after Privilege Style was given the “worst airline of the year” award by the charity at the airline’s headquarters in Palma, Spain, earlier in October.

Previously in April, the United Kingdom had signed a deal worth £120m with the government of Rwanda as an attempt to tackle the growing numbers of refugees in the UK, who mostly enter the country through the English Channel by boats. The deal meant that those who had moved to the UK illegally could be flown back to Rwanda, an east African country that runs on authoritarianism and allegedly jails, tortures, or kills civilians.