Last Updated:

Airstrike Kills 22 In Sudan As War Between Rival Generals Continues

The attack took place in a residential area in Omdurman, the neighboring city of the capital, Khartoum.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Associated Press Television News
-

Representative image | Image: AP


An airstrike in a Sudanese city on Saturday killed at least 22 people, health authorities said, one of the deadliest in the weekslong fighting between Sudan's rival generals. 

The attack took place in a residential area in Omdurman, the neighboring city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a brief statement by the health ministry. The attack wounded an unspecified number of people, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT