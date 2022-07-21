Al Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri Alive & Roaming Freely In Afghanistan, Claims UN Report

A recent report by the United Nations claimed that Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri is alive and communicating openly in Afghanistan. The report further stated that the link between the Taliban and Al Qaeda is still strong and that the commanders of the Al Qaeda branches in North and East Africa have taken on leadership positions within the organisation. “Member States note that al-Zawahiri’s apparent increased comfort and ability to communicate has coincided with the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the consolidation of power of key Al Qaeda allies within their de facto administration,” the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team noted in its report.

The recent operations of Al Qaeda, the Islamic State (IS) group, and other terrorist organisations in Afghanistan were noticed by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN. It further claimed that although a few of these terrorist organisations might try to strike in non-conflict areas, they continue to operate in conflict-affected regions and neighbouring nations. The committee keeps an eye on the activities of powerful militant organisations like Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and numerous Daesh-affiliated Islamic State (IS) militias.

UN report claims Al Qaeda spreading its territory in Afghanistan

The UN report examined the actions of terrorist organisations in several regions across the world, but it focused mostly on Afghanistan, which has reportedly developed into a "safe haven" for Al Qaeda under Taliban rule. According to reports, the south and eastern regions of the war-torn nation have historically been al Qaeda's strongholds in Afghanistan, but recently it seemed to be spreading its territory to the west, into the provinces of Farah and Herat, and also to some northern parts of the country. According to the UN report, Al Qaeda is now better positioned to topple the Islamic State and regain its status as the main force behind global jihad.

IS using Afghanistan as a platform for its global expansion: UN report

The UN report further claimed that the IS is using Afghanistan as a platform for its global expansion in addition to recruiting disgruntled Taliban militants and discontented local ethnic minorities. It stated that the IS is also attempting to recruit fighters from other terrorist organisations. Meanwhile, Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) is now more prevalent in eastern and northern Afghanistan. The organisation, which originally recruited members of the Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, now includes combatants from Central Asia as well, the UN report stated.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP