Al-Qaeda Chief Killed: Here Is All You Need To Know About Ayman Al-Zawahiri

In a major success in the fight against terrorism, Ayman al-Zawahiri- the chief of terror outfit Al-Qaeda was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul on July 31. Making the formal announcement regarding this on Tuesday, US president Joe Biden vowed that Afghanistan will never become a safe haven for terrorists again. Born on June 19, 1951, in Egypt, Zawahiri fell foul of the government at the age of 15 when he was arrested for being a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. Eventually, he studied medicine at Cairo University where he specialised in surgery and graduated in 1974.

After briefly serving as an Army surgeon, he travelled to Peshawar in the early 1980s where he treated refugees affected by the Afghan war. A member of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ) group dedicated to the formation of an Islamic state in Egypt, he was arrested in 1981 after the assassination of Egyptian president Anwar Sadat. He was sentenced to three years in prison for being convicted for illegal possession of arms. Post his release in 1985, he left for Saudi Arabia and went to Pakistan and Afghanistan thereafter.

Role in terrorism

Soon, Zawahiri became acquainted with Osama Bin Laden who had joined the violent struggle against the Soviet occupation. In the early 1990s, he took over the leadership of the EIJ and intensified the battle to set up an Islamic state in his home country killing over 1200 Egyptians in the process. After reuniting in Afghanistan with Bin Laden, Zawahiri merged his terror outfit with Al-Qaeda and formed the 'World Islamic Front for the Jihad Against the Jews and the Crusaders'. He was indicted for his role in the August 7, 1998 bombing of US Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Nairobi and Tanzania.

In 1999, an Egyptian court sentenced the Al-Qaeda leader to death in absentia. The US has also accused him of being the key plotter of the 9/11 terror attack in which 2996 persons lost their lives. He was on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List and carried a bounty of $25 million on his head. He formally took over as the Al-Qaeda chief in June 2011 following Bin Laden's death in a US operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan. After 9/11, this terror outfit undertook a series of attacks in Bali, Mombasa, Riyadh, Jakarta, Istanbul, Madrid, London and other places. However, the US and its allies also mounted a massive crackdown on Al-Qaeda.

Zawahiri wades into Hijab row

Notwithstanding rumours that he passed away in 2020 due to natural causes, a video released on April 5 this year indicated that he is still alive. In the 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media, Zawahiri hailed Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her being in a burqa and shouted 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance. Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he contended that Khan had given a moral lesson to other women who have an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West.

Exhorting Indian Muslims to react to "oppression", he recited and dedicated a poem to praise the student. On this occasion, he also lashed out at France, Holland and Switzerland for banning the Hijab and also criticised Bangladesh and Pakistan for being allies of the West. His previous video released in November 2021 had created a doubt that it was dated as the Al-Qaeda chief didn't refer to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.