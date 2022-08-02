Al-Qaeda Chief Killed: Here's How Osama's Successor Ayman Al-Zawahiri Was Taken Out By US

The United States killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri over the weekend in a drone attack after tracing him down through his family, Politico reported, citing a senior administration official. Further, US President Joe Biden confirmed the death by saying, “the United States successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed the emir of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri.” The Al-Qaeda leader was slain on Sunday during a CIA counterterrorism operation in Kabul.

In a statement, Biden said, “He carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American service members, American diplomats, and American interests.” He went on to say, “Now justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more.”

How was Ayman-al Zawahiri killed?

The incident took place when the drone launched two missiles at Zawahiri as he was on the balcony of a safe home. According to AP, around sunrise on Sunday, Zawahiri appeared on the balcony of a house in Kabul. He seemed to be loitering on the balcony outside, as US intelligence had documented he frequently did. US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the attack said that on this day, a drone launched two Hellfire missiles at the al-Qaida commander as he stood.

Analysts claimed there had been widespread suspicion about his being in Afghanistan for some years. This year, US authorities discovered that Zawahri's wife and other family members had just relocated to a safe house in Kabul.

Officials further said that while other family members were present, Zawahiri was the only one who perished.

After months of preparation, US President Biden said he had granted the "precision strike" on the 71-year-old al-Qaeda commander.

It is pertinent to mention that Al-Qaeda was led by Zawahiri after Osama bin Laden's death in 2011. He was one of the US's "most wanted terrorists" and collaborated with Bin Laden in the planning of the 9/11 attacks. According to the NPR report, about 40 years ago, when the world's media recorded Zawahiri's ranting at the rear of an Egyptian courtroom, it was one of the last occasions the al-Qaida commander was in the spotlight.

Taliban denounces US drone operation

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Monday strongly denounced the US drone operation in Afghanistan that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a statement that the attack occurred on Sunday in Kabul and that the operation was condemned as a violation of "international principles" and the 2020 agreement on the removal of US troops after twenty years.

After Biden lauded the attack for bringing about "justice," the Taliban lambasted the operation that killed al-Zawahiri. However, the radicals claimed that activities like the US drone strike in Kabul are Washington's "repetition of failed experiences".

(with inputs from AP)

