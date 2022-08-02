Al-Qaeda Chief Killed: Maps Show Location From Where Ayman Al-Zawahiri Was Taken Out By US

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who served as the successor to terrorist Osama Bin Laden was killed in Afghanistan in a US drone strike on Monday, President Joe Biden announced. The US used a Hellfire R9X missile to strike Zawahiri, who was based in the heart of Kabul in the Sherpur neighbourhood of Afghanistan. The location of the drone attack was only 1.88 km from the US embassy and 5.3 km from the Pakistan embassy.

As per reports, the US Central Intelligence Agency carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend. In a speech from the White House on Monday, Biden said that he authorised the “precision strike” that neutralised the Al Qaeda leader, who was reportedly an early mentor of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the deadly 9/11 attacks that paralysed the United States.

Location where Al Qaeda chief was killed

On Tuesday, the Washington Post shared a map of the location where Ayman al Zawahiri was killed.

Credits: Washington Post

In the heart of Kabul, between the US embassy and the Shirpur square, the Al Qaeda chief was killed in a drone strike.

Here are some unverified photos of the US drone strike in Kabul.

Al Qaeda chief killed in Afghanistan

As per media reports, it was al-Zawahiri and Bin Laden who plotted the 9/11 attacks. Following the incident, the terror outfit al-Qaeda became known to every household in America. Osama Bin Laden was killed by the United States in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in an operation carried out by navy seals following a nearly decade-long hunt.

Remarkably, the operation neutralising al-Zawahiri is a significant win for the Biden administration in counterterrorism especially just 11 months after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan after a war that lasted for two decades.

President Biden has expressed hope that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri would bring "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of September 11, 2001, attacks on the US.