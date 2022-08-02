Al Qaeda Chief Killed: Saif Al-Adel, Wanted In 1998 US Embassy Bombings Likely Successor?

The United States has killed the Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri after a successful drone strike, confirmed President Joe Biden. Stating that "justice has been delivered”, Biden said that he authorised the “precision strike” that neutralised Zawahiri, who was the mastermind of the deadly 9/11 attacks that paralysed the US.

The al-Qaeda leader killed in Afghanistan had served as the successor leader of al Qaeda since bin Osama bin Laden’s death in Pakistan in 2011. After the death of Zawahri, the biggest question arises what will be the future of Al-Qaeda and who are the terrorists next in line to become Zawahri’s successor?

Who is Next in Line?

Saif al-Adel: He is a former Egyptian colonel who recently succeeded Al-Masri who was Al-Qaeda’s number two killed by the U.S in 2010. Saif al-Adel is a high-ranking member of al-Qaeda who is still at large and under accusations by America for his part in the 1998 United States embassy bombings in Kenya. He was the one who convinced Laden to appoint bully Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. He might be the first and foremost choice to become Zawahri’s successor due to his long history in Al-Qaeda's inner and senior circle.

In recent times, he has been highly active in Iran and keeps issuing directives through Telegrams to terrorist groups in Syria. If he takes al-Zawahiri's place, he will have to move out of Iran. Notably, Saif al-Adel is also wanted by the FBI in connection with Al Qaeda’s 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

Abd al-Rahman al-Maghribi: He is another prominent figure and shura council member. Al-Maghribi is a Moroccan-born national and married to one of Al-Zawahiri’s daughters. He reportedly studied software engineering in Germany before travelling to Afghanistan where he was selected to manage Al Sahab, Al Qaeda’s primary media wing, and has also been part of many terror operations. He is wanted in connection with his membership in Al Qaeda and a reward of up to $7 million has been put on his head by the United States.

Yasin al-Suri: Also known as Ezedin Abdel Aziz Khalil is a facilitator based in Iran, who moves money, recruits from across the Middle East into Iran, and then on to Pakistan, to support AQ’s senior leadership. Al-Khalidi has been identified as part of a new generation of leadership that al-Qaeda was grooming to take more senior roles in the future, and he is now rumoured to be heading al-Qaeda’s military council, having taken over from Saif al-Adl. The U.S. Department has designated a reward of up to $3 million for information.

Abu Abdul Karim al-Khurasani: He migrated to Syria after being freed from captivity in Iran in 2015. He is a veteran member of al-Qa’ida (AQ) and a senior leader of Hurras al-Din (HAD), an AQ-affiliated jihadist group. Al-Khurasani has headed several reconciliation initiatives between Hurras al-Din and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Since late 2017. A reward of up to $5 million is designated on his head.

However, Al-Qaida overall is facing a succession crisis and a shaky future. That includes rivalries against aggressive upstart extremist groups that came into being after 9/11 and also have a presence in Afghanistan. Charles Lister, an expert in violent extremist networks claimed that the nature and spread of conflicts around the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia today favour locally focused jihadist organisations rather than globally focused ones.

Al-Qaida's next leader will have to prove his relevance to self-confident affiliates that have been more willing to push back against a central leadership perceived as detached from the realities of conflicts thousands of miles away, Lister added.

(Image: AP)