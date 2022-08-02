Moments after a US missile strike took down the most wanted terrorist and Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Taliban has beefed up security in Kabul, prohibiting entry within a one km radius of the incident site.

Al-Zawahiri - who reportedly mentored Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the deadly 9/11 attacks - was residing in a safe house in Kabul's Sherpur neighbourhood, that came under attack on July 31.

Republic Media Network, on Tuesday, reached the location of the drone attack to provide exclusive footage of the place where Al-Zawahiri was camped. It is claimed that the safe house where the Al-Qaeda chief was residing, belongs to Afghanistan's interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Notably, this safe house is located only 1 km from the Presidential place and the residences of other Aghan ministers. This indicated that the Taliban was aware of Al-Zawahiri's presence in Kabul and provided a safe haven to the global terrorist. Besides, the US embassy is also located just 1.88 km from the attack site, with the Pakistan embassy at a distance of 5.3 km.

Tensions in Kabul after Al Qaeda chief's killing

The US Central Intelligence Agency used a Hellfire R9X missile to strike Zawahiri, an operation that was carried out over the weekend. The incident has led to tensions in the Afghan capital, with Taliban fighters maintaining strict vigil at all entry points. The movement of people in and outside Sherpur has also been stalled by the militants.

Taliban on Monday issued a strong condemnation of the US drone strike in Afghanistan which killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the attack took place on Sunday in Kabul and Afghanistan’s ruling extremists denounced the operation as a violation of “international principles” and the 2020 agreement on a US troop withdrawal after two decades.

Taliban decried the operation neutralising al-Zawahiri after US President Joe Biden hailed the strike for delivering “justice”. In a speech from the White House on Monday, Biden said that he authorised the “precision strike” that neutralised al-Zawahiri. The al-Qaeda leader killed in Afghanistan in a US drone strike had served as the successor leader of al Qaeda since bin Laden’s death in Pakistan in 2011.