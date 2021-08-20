Al Qaeda-linked Group In Syria Lauds Taliban 'victory' In Afghanistan

An al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria has lauded the Taliban “victory” in Afghanistan and compared the insurgent group’s control of the country with the early Muslim conquests. Fox13 News reported that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is the powerful faction in rebel-held parts of northwest Syria, expressed hope that terrorists in Syria will also be victorious by learning from the experience of the Taliban. In a statement, the HTS said that “no matter how long it takes, righteous will end up victorious”.

It added, “Occupiers don't last on usurped lands no matter how much they harm its people”.

Apart from HTS, al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch too congratulated the Taliban on their takeover of Afghanistan. It also vowed to continue its own military campaigns. It is worth noting that the Taliban had sheltered al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden during its rule from 1996 until 2001. Now, experts have raised concerns that Afghanistan might again become a breeding ground for terrorism with the Taliban taking control of the war-torn country.

Taliban seeks better diplomatic ties

The Taliban has said that the Islamic Emirate, which is currently being set up in Afghanistan, wants better diplomatic and trade relations with all countries. The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid's latest statements hint at the Taliban’s plans to form a government supported by world nations. The Taliban spokesperson had vowed to keep foreign embassies safe and had said that the security of the international diplomats was important to the Taliban.

Mujahid had also claimed that the Taliban do not have "enmity towards anyone" and have "pardoned everyone" on their leader's orders. But many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban’s harsh rule in the late 1990s, where they banned films and music, restricted women to their houses, chopped off hands of suspected thieves and held public executions.

Meanwhile, the insurgent group has changed Afghanistan's name to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001. There are talks on the Taliban's top leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar likely to become the next President of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the co-founder and political chief of the terrorist group headed by Haibatullah Akhundzada.

(With inputs from ANI)