'Al Qaeda Might Attempt Comeback In Afghanistan', Warns Pentagon Chief; Vows To Prevent It

On Thursday, United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the Al Qaeda extremist group might attempt to a comeback in Afghanistan. The group had used the war-torn nation as a base to stage its attack on the US 20 years ago. The defence chief has warned against a possible return as the region is now under the Taliban’s control.

The Pentagon chief, who was speaking to reporters in Kuwait City after a four-day tour of Persian Gulf states, warned against a possible al-Qaida comeback. Austin said that the group could trail back to Afghanistan as the US army has withdrawn from the region. He went on to say that the group could pose a threat to the US and added that the Pentagon is prepared to prevent such a move.

US ready to prevent a possible Al Qaeda comeback says defence chief

The defence chief further stated that the Taliban had provided Al Qaeda support during its regime in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Following the September 11, 2001 attack, the US had demanded the handover of Al-Qaida leaders involved in the attack. However, the Taliban refused it forcing the US to reach Afghanistan and overthrow the Taliban regime. Al Qaeda wasn’t very prominent in the region during the two decades while the US Army was stationed in the country. Now that the army has withdrawn, the extremist group, which is believed to have close ties with the Taliban, might come back into the country. The chief also added that the US would notify the Taliban regarding its stand on a possible return of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

Taliban's relationship with US depends on actions, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that the trajectory of Washington’s relationship with the Taliban will depend entirely upon its actions and not just “what it says”. Speaking to reporters at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, the top official reiterated that the Taliban would have to “earn legitimacy and support” from the international community. Notably, Blinken’s remarks came after he conducted a ministerial meeting on the Afghanistan crisis attended by several European countries and Pakistan.

The top Biden statesman also said that the US remains committed to the people of war-ravaged Afghanistan. He further said that the White House was willing to work with the country’s future government if it stands by its promises including protection of women and minority rights. According to Associated Press, roughly 60,000 people have arrived in the US since August 17 from Afghanistan under Operation Allies Welcome.

(With inputs from AP)

(IMAGE: AP)