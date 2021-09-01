Al Qaeda's Message To Taliban On Afghanistan 'victory' Finds Kashmir Mention

Terrorist organisation Al Qaeda on Wednesday has released a two-page statement over Taliban’s 'victory' in Afghanistan and the subsequent US troops withdrawal. The terrorist organisation hailed the American withdrawal from the war-torn country after the US closed the chapter of its 'longest war'. In the statement, Al Qaeda has also made a mention of other places like Palestine, Maghreb, Somalia, and Yemen. Moreover, the terrorist organisation has also called for the so-called 'liberation' of Kashmir.

Al Qaeda celebrates Taliban's victory

Al Qaeda released the statement in Arabic and English on As-Sahab Media, its central media arm. Al Qaeda's statement comes soon after the last American forces left Afghanistan after a 20-year military involvement. In addition, it also confirms the terrorist group's presence and resurgence in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. This comes even as the Taliban has assured other countries that it will not shelter Al Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organisations on Afghan soil. The Taliban has also promised that it will not allow terror activities in Afghanistan.

The statement also confirms that the Taliban and Al Qaeda still have links, similar to the period during the former's previous regime. The Afghanistan War was triggered after the United States invaded the country in order to take out Al Qaeda and its chief Osama Bin Laden. The US had stated that the Taliban sheltered Bin Laden, thereby prompting it to invade the country.

Key Al-Qaeda commander and Osama's aide returns to Nangarhar

Earlier on Monday, Dr. Amin-ul-Haq, a senior Al-Qaeda leader and Osama Bin Laden's aide returned to his native in Nangarhar province. Ul Haq who was a top commander in the al-Qaeda in Afghanistan was known to be Bin Laden's security-in-charge during his time in the Tora Bora cave complex. The al-Qaeda leader's return comes after the Nangarhar province and the rest of the country fell to the Taliban. Exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show how the al-Qaeda commander is being welcomed by the Taliban terrorists. Amin-ul-Haq became close to Osama Bin Laden in the 80s when he worked with Abdullah Azzam, who is considered as a mentor of Bin Laden.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.