Al-Shabab Attacks Military Base In Kenya, Also Used By US Troops

Al-Shabab, the extremist group has claimed the responsibility for an attack on a military base in coastal Kenya used by the United States and Kenyan troops. According to Kenyan military that breach was attempted pre-dawn on January 4 and was repulsed while killing nearly four attackers. The US Africa Command has also acknowledged the attack at Manda Bay Airfield and is currently monitoring the situation. The Kenyan Defense Forces have reported that airstrip is currently safe and called the breach 'unsuccessful'.

This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe.https://t.co/CXoAWBgXC4 — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) January 5, 2020

U.S. Africa Command acknowledges there was an attack at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya and is monitoring the situation. Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the incident. As facts and details emerge, we will provide an update. — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) January 5, 2020

This recent attack in Kenya apparently came in response to the dramatic escalation in already tensed relations between US and Iran. Trump directed the killing of Iranian Major-General, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and six others in an airstrike. Iran not only called the entire incident as 'stupid and malice' but also warned of 'revenge'.

Security measures have been enhanced in the US, who have ordered scaling back of operations by US-led coalition in Iraq. The US embassy in Baghdad has also 'urged' its citizens to leave the country fearing retaliation from Iran and its allies over the recent killings. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had also reportedly warned of 'severe revenge for the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood'. Khamenei further said that Soleimani's work and his path will not be stopped.

Trump ignores threat, anger mounts on Iran

Trump, on the other hand, has shrugged the threats from Iran and said that 'The US wants no more threats' and that Iran 'will be hit very hard'. Trump had previously said in first comments after te strike that Soleimani was directly or indirectly responsible for many deaths and he had made 'death of innocent people his sick passion'. However, on the contrary, grief and anger has mounted on Iraqis who called Soleimani as 'martyred' and chanted 'Death to America'.

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani and threatened the US saying 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the act, orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'

