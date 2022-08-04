Al-Zawahiri Killed: Taliban Says 'had No Information' About Al-Qaeda Chief's Stay In Kabul

Days after US President Joe Biden claimed the country's troops had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan, the Taliban government of the Islamic Emirate issued a statement on Thursday. In the statement, the Taliban acknowledged that an air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days after which Biden made the announcement. Distancing from al-Zawahiri, the Taliban said that they had 'no information' about the Al-Qaeda chief's 'arrival and stay in Kabul'.

"The leadership of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan has instructed the investigative agencies to conduct a comprehensive and serious investigation into the various aspects of the incident," the Taliban said in its statement, adding, "there is no threat to any country, including America", from the soil of Afghanistan

'America invaded our territory'

Underlining its commitment to the implementation of the Doha pact, the Taliban said, "The fact that America invaded our territory and violated all international principles, we strongly condemn the action once again. If such action is repeated, the responsibility for any consequences will be on the United States of America."

Ayman al-Zawahiri killed

On August 1, President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The US President said in an evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out on July 31.

Al-Zawahri and the better-known Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks that brought many ordinary Americans their first knowledge of al-Qaida. Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in an operation carried out by U.S. Navy SEALs after a nearly decade-long hunt.