One of the most wanted terrorists in the world and the mastermind of the September 11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, confirmed in a statement that a strike occurred in Kabul on July 31.

However, he harshly denounced the US' action, describing it as a breach of "international principles." US officials, on the other hand, described Zawahiri's presence in Kabul as a "clear violation" of a deal struck between the Taliban and the US in Doha in 2020, which paved the way for the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since the US military and diplomatic missions left Afghanistan in August 2021, when the Taliban overthrew the government, the drone attack is the first known US strike inside the country. The action may increase public confidence in Washington's claims that the US can still address Afghan security threats in the absence of a military presence there. However, the death of Al-Zawahiri also raises questions about whether he was given refuge by the Taliban following the takeover of Kabul.

US, Taliban accuse one another of breaching Doha Agreement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Taliban of "grossly" violating the Doha Agreement by "hosting and sheltering" the Al Qaeda leader in Kabul. Whereas, the strike, according to a statement released by the Taliban, was a "clear violation" of both international law and the Doha Agreement.

Blinken said, "By hosting and sheltering the leader of Al Qaeda in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries." On the other hand, chief spokesperson of Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid remarked in the statement, "Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the US, Afghanistan and the region."

What is Doha Agreement?

Under former President Donald Trump, the United States and the Taliban came to an agreement to end the war in Afghanistan after more than eighteen years of fighting in what were both parties' most intensive efforts to date. The agreement was based on a significant reduction in US troop numbers and guarantees from the Taliban that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The agreement, which was signed in early 2020, addresses four issues: reducing violence, withdrawing foreign troops, beginning intra-Afghan negotiations, and ensuring Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorists again.

After 9 rounds of negotiations, the peace agreement signed in February 2020, addressed four major issues:

Cease-fire: Negotiators agreed to a temporary cease-fire and stated that intra-Afghan talks will include a long-term cease-fire among US, Taliban, and Afghan forces. Foreign forces will be withdrawn: Within 135 days, the US agreed to reduce its troop presence in the country from approximately 12,000 to 8,600. If the Taliban keeps its promises, US and other foreign nations agreed to withdraw troops out of Afghanistan in fourteen months. Intra-Afghan talks: In March 2020, the Taliban agreed to begin talks with the Afghan government. The Taliban had resisted direct talks with the government throughout the negotiations, calling it an American puppet. But, the Taliban has indicated that talks are possible, with deputy Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani writing in a New York Times op-ed, "If we can reach an agreement with a foreign enemy, we must be able to resolve intra-Afghan disagreements through talks." Assurances about counter-terrorism: Following the 11 September 2001 attacks, the United States invaded Afghanistan primarily to eliminate the threat of terrorism, and it now seeks to halt terrorist activities in the country, including those by al-Qaeda and the self-proclaimed Islamic State.

Furthermore, US officials had also emphasised the importance of protecting women's rights. Prior to the Taliban's overthrow in 2001, the group closed girls' schools and prohibited women from working, among other atrocities. This matter could be brought up during intra-Afghan talks.

