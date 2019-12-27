Alaska Set To Enter 2020 With Record High Average Temperature

With incidents of global warming causing trouble for earth's environmental stability, Alaska will be ending 2019 with a record high in average temperature. According to reports, the average temperature in Alaska in the month of November stood at 34.5 degrees. However, incidents all over the world such as raging wildfires have destroyed places in the US and Australia, sea ice has vanished at a rapid rate in the Arctic and the Antarctic and it has rained in places where heavy snowfall was once a regular occurrence.

According to researchers, Alaska's problem is due to a rapid warming rate that has resulted in the melting of sea ice. The researchers further said that due to Alaska's geographical location in close proximity to the Arctic, temperatures are rising at twice the rate of the entire planet. According to reports, Alaska's record warmest year was in 2016 where the annual average temperatures were recorded at 32.5 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it was the first time when the set benchmark went above the freezing limit. A scientist, Rick Thoman, said that the disappearing sea ice results in ocean waters to absorb more heat, resulting in a thermodynamic occurrence that triggers a climatic consequence on a global level.

Climatic consequences

Climate Central, a New Jersey-based organization, published an article in the journal Nature Communications on October 29, about rising sea levels that could affect three times more people by 2050 as compared to the previous indications. The researchers of the study calculated land elevation based on satellite readings, a standard way of estimating the effects of sea-level rise over large areas and found that the previous numbers were on a much lower scale. Research says that more than 150 million people will be staring at threatening consequences due to rising sea levels. The research claims that 20 million people in Southern Vietnam will be inundated with much of Ho Chi Minh City also underwater.

Many people believe that climate change is an inevitable event. Posing a serious threat to nature, global warming is a phenomenon that has seriously deprecating symptoms, which are more complex than just average rising temperatures. When CO2 and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere absorb sunlight and solar radiation, the overall warming of the planet takes place.

