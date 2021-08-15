As Talibani insurgents enter the capital city of Kabul conquering Afghanistan, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Sunday that his country will temporarily shelter hundreds of Afghans who worked with the Western peacekeeping military forces and are now threatened by the Taliban.

Taking to his Facebook page, Edi Rama informed that the US government has asked Albania to serve as a “transit place for a certain number of Afghan political emigrants who are heading to the US. “No doubt we shall not say no,” he said.

He added that the Albanian government has also responded positively to requests from two US NGOs to shelter hundreds of Afghan intellectuals and women activists who have been threatened with execution by the Taliban.

The Albanian prime minister said that his country stands alongside the United States “not only when we need them for our problems... but even when they need us, any time.”

Afghanistan govt surrenders to Taliban

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is set to tender his resignation as his government surrendered to the Taliban forces in Kabul on Sunday. According to sources, Talibani negotiators moved to the Afghan presidential palace to prepare for a 'transfer' of power. Following talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators, an interim government led by the Taliban has been announced.

The new Afghanistan government will be reportedly led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. As per sources, Mullah Baradar has entered the presidential palace with the help of Qatar, which has been helping the Taliban and Afghan government negotiate, and with the green light of the US.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan's Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal also announced that Kabul will not be attacked by the Taliban and that the transition of power will happen 'peacefully'. He assured residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

As per local news agencies, President Ashraf Ghani and Vice President Amrullah Saleh have left Kabul and handed over their powers to a powerful council. Meanwhile, India is closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan and is said to decide on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul.