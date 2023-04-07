Albanian PM, UAE FM Vow To Continue Strong Bilateral Co-operation

Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have vowed to continue the strong bilateral co-operation between the two countries. During the meeting, the two sides inked a co-operation agreement. This comes after the UAE top diplomat met with the Albanian premier in Tirana where he addressed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and wished for continuing progress and prosperity for the Republic of Albania. Further, he has praised the developmental achievements that have been made in Albania over the recent period and stressed the privileged relations between the two nations. The meeting was followed by the signing of a co-operation agreement between the two countries in the field of cybersecurity. The agreement has been signed by Sulaiman Al Mazrouei, the UAE s non-resident ambassador to Albania, and Professor Igli Tafa, General Director of the National Authority for Electronic Certification and Cyber Security in Albania, which was witnessed by Sheikh Abdullah and Edi Rama on April 7.



Albania-UAE relationship aims to grow

During the meeting, Edi Rama also conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes for the UAE to continue prosperity and progress. The meeting has been held as a part of Sheikh Abdullah's current working visit to Albania. The two sides have extended friendship and cooperation ties between two countries in all fields, especially in areas of development, economy and trade. Both the nation's representatives have discussed the situation in the Balkans and shared their respective views about the latest regional and global developments. Furthermore, on the part of Sheikh Abdullah, he has confirmed that UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has a strong commitment to promoting "constructive collaboration between all countries of the world in a way that leads to stability, development and prosperity for all peoples", reported ANI. He has highlighted his willingness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Albania in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples. Meanwhile, Rama has shared his vision to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the two countries at various levels. He has also praised the important position of UAE on the regional and international platforms.