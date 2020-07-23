Albert Einstein And Charlie Chaplin Had Hilarious Conversation During First Encounter

Nobel Foundation recalled the first encounter between Hollywood actor-comic Charlie Chaplin and Nobel laureate Albert Einstein in an Instagram post on July 22. The encounter between the two legends from different fields in 1931 during “City of Lights” premiere led to a hilariously epic conversation.

Einstein was famous around the world for his work as a physicist and had already won the Nobel Prize for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect. He was introduced to Chaplin during a tour of Universal Studios where the duo developed an immediate rapport.

According to Nobel Prize social media post, Charlie Chaplin was the only person in Hollywood Einstein wanted to meet and he got the opportunity during the film’s premiere. A memorable exchange between the two legends was shared on the Nobel Prize committee’s official Instagram page:

“Einstein: ‘What I most admire about your art, is your universality. You don’t say a word, yet the world understands you!’

Chaplin: ‘True. But your glory is even greater! The whole world admires you, even though they don’t understand a word of what you say.’"

Netizens laud epic exchange

The Instagram post has received over 17,000 likes and several users have commented on it admiring the legends. “Both Albert Einstein and Charlie Chaplin had chosen such beautiful words to admire each other's glory, (sic)” commented one user. “What a conversation they had! Legend are always admire to each other like that. They talked a little but meaning is deep…(sic)” wrote another.

Einstein grew up in Munich and worked at the patent office in Bern after finishing his formal studies at the ETH university in Zurich. After the Nazis seized power in Germany, he immigrated to the United States, where he worked at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.

