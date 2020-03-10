Aldi Australia Launches Low-cost Animal Couches For 'pampered Pets'

An Australian supermarket, Aldi, recently released its low-cost animal couches for the 'pampered pet' which is set to go on sale from March 21. According to reports, the tiny couch has been designed for pets up to 15 kilograms and will be costing approximately AUS $59.99. The larger sofa, built for animals up to 45 kilograms, will also be available and will be costing AUS $99.99.

As per reports, the upcoming 'Pampered Pets Special Buys' also includes a brand new collection for the animals. The new collection reportedly includes throw blankets, mats, bowls, toys, cat scratcher and miniature sofas. Aldi's animal couches are made from a durable solid plywood frame and they are considered to be perfect for small-sized cats and dogs.

The sofas are low to the ground to make it easy for the pet to jump on and off, however, they are still little elevated from the floor on legs for a snug, draught-free sleep. According to the official website, the sofas are only on the shelves until the supplies run out. The supermarket store is also selling a memory foam pet mat for AUS $19.99.

Pet mansion

While the Australian supermarket launched their pet sofa, a young couple from British Columbia constructed a three-storey dog palace for their five dogs. As per media reports, the three-story mansion is wholly constructed out of recycled material. The couple had started with building only one floor initially, but upon completion, they extended the building to the second floor, eventually a final floor which served as the penthouse. The couple also built a treehouse for their dogs as well.

The couple told an international media outlet that they were inspired to construct a mansion for the dogs because they wanted them to have a vantage point. They said that the duo has a pair of Siberian huskies named Bandit and Blu, a black Labrador cross named Mama, an Alaskan Husky cross named Bilbo and a blue heeler-pitbull mix named Rollo.

