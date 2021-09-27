Aleppo: Militants Tried To Force Way From Turkish-controlled Area, Says Russian Military

The deputy head of the Russian Defence Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria on Sunday, 26 September, said that five Syrian soldiers were wounded as militants attempted to force their way from a Turkey-controlled area in the province of Aleppo. According to Sputnik news, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said that in the Aleppo province, militants from illegal armed groups attempted to cross the line with the Syrian armed forces in the direction of Tall Rifat from the territory controlled by Turkey’s military. Kulit informed that five Syrian soldiers were wounded in combat, while at least 10 militants sustain injuries.

Kulit added that another five militants were blown up by land mines. He said that the militants retreated to their starting positions. Further, the Russian Rear Adm. went on to say that in the past 24 hours, 23 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The attacks were registered in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (3 attacks), Hama (4 attacks) and Aleppo (2 attacks), Kulit informed.

Attacks in Syria

Meanwhile, earlier this month, seven Syrian soldiers were killed when a bomb exploded in their vehicle. According to Sputnik, three other Syrian servicemen were hurt due to the explosion. The bomb was detonated on the route between the towns of Nafia and Ain Zakar and the explosive device was allegedly put on the highway. Syrian Army forces invaded Daraa al Balad, which is the southernmost city of the region with the support of Russian military policemen. The province is the final foothold of militant criminal organisations in southern Syria.

Previously, Syrian army troops and law enforcement officers were also reported to be taking precautions to enhance law and stability in the Daraa region, where terrorist activity has escalated lately. Areas of Daraa al Balad remained under the hands of local criminal terrorists, making the circumstances in the province extremely volatile which was earlier retaken by the Syrian government in 2018.

According to Sputnik, a new deal on local rapprochement was established on September 1st. It included the option of trying to rehabilitate the position of terrorists who consented to surrender their weaponry, along with other issues. Militants who declined to put away their weapons were forced to evacuate Daraa, and the government provided buses for them to do so.

(Image: AP)