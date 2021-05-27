Alexei Navalny Accuses Prison Of Cutting Out Newspaper Articles, Withholding Books

Jailed Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny on May 26 accused the prison of censoring his newspapers by cutting out articles. During the court appearance on Wednesday via video link, the Russian opposition leader also listed out several other complaints with the prison where he is being held. The accusations including the authorities withholding a book from Navalny and waking him up at the night. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staunch critic is presently serving a two and a half year of jail term for parole violations. However, Navalny calls them trumped-up charges.

As per The Associated Press, the jailed opposition leader participated in a preliminary court session on his lawsuit against IK-2 (Corrective Colony No. 2), that according to him failed to supply books of his choice. Furthermore, he also expressed his willingness to walk back on his lawsuit if the prison ends its practice of cutting out articles.

"I'm backing up my lawsuit demands, and I just want to stress one more time that - well, I think the very essence of this inquiry appears quite strange. The thing is, I am subscribed to several newspapers, and imagine how surprised I was opening those papers and seeing whole articles cut out," said Navalny, as per AP.

“I just think an administrative error took place...Perhaps, many years ago the decision was made by somebody, and ever since they've been cutting articles out of papers, which is absurd," he added.

Navalny Allies Face Being Barred From Public Office

Navalny allies face the risk of being banned from public office as the Russian parliament held a third and final reading and voted on proposed election reforms that would also prohibit people involved in ‘extremist’ or ‘terrorist organisation from being elected to the lower house of the parliament. "It is about deprivation of rights of hundreds of thousands or even millions of our citizens. Of course, this is unacceptable because every citizen has the right to participate in state governance," said Communist party member Alexey Kurinny, who called on his colleagues to vote against the law. AP stated that the measure is intended to stop Navalny’s allies from acquiring seats in the parliament. Now that three readings have ended, the bill would have to be approved by the upper house followed by Putin’s signature, to become a law.

IMAGE: AP