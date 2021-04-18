Alexei Navalny Could Die At Any Minute, Doctor Warns And Calls For Immediate Access

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny risks cardiac arrest at “any minute” as his health has exponentially deteriorated, doctors warned Saturday, urging immediate access to the 44-year-old. Navalny’s who has become the face of Russian opposition was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in February on old embezzlement charges. However soon, he was transferred to a penal colony in Pokrov, where he has been subjected to multiple forms of what his supporters described as “torture.”

Hunger strike

On March 31, he went on a hunger strike to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. Now, his personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva along with three others including cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin, have called on prison officials to grant them immediate access to Navalny. They have argued that the potassium level in the leader’s blood was substantially above the average and was could kill him.

“Our patient can die any minute,” Ashikhmin said in a Facebook post, pointing to the opposition politician’s high potassium levels and saying Navalny should be moved to intensive care. “Fatal arrhythmia can develop any minute,” he added. As per experts, having blood potassium higher than 6.0 mmol (millimole) per litre usually requires immediate treatment. But, Navalny had it at 7.1 which meant it could d impair both his renal and cardiac functions. This means both impaired renal function and that serious heart rhythm problems can happen any minute,” said a statement on Vasilyeva’s Twitter account.

Biden on Navalny’s plight

On Saturday, responding to reporters’ questions about Navalny’s plight, Biden responded: “It’s totally, totally unfair, totally inappropriate.” As of now, More than 70 prominent international writers, artists and academics, including Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave and Benedict Cumberbatch, have called on Putin to ensure that Navalny receives proper treatment immediately.

Meanwhile, Navalny has said that the police threatens to force-feed him. His allies have said that he has lost weight due to a hunger strike. They have been demanding a health check-up of Navalny from a civil doctor from outside. Describing his state after more than two weeks of a hunger strike, Navalny said his head was “spinning a lot,” but that he was “still walking.

(Image Credits: AP)