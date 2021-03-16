Alexei Navalny Moved To 'dehumanising' Concentration Camp Near Moscow

After being moved from Kolchugino jail last week, Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny is placed in a detention facility in Moscow’s Vladimir region which likens a ‘concentration camp’, the former revealed in an Instagram post. The anti-corruption campaigner who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison by a makeshift court on charges of flouting parole last month, was transported 60 miles on the outskirts of east of Moscow by the law enforcement authorities and was detained in what he described a ‘Sector of Enhanced Control A’.

"I have to admit that the Russian prison system has managed to surprise me. I never imagined that it was possible to build a real concentration camp 100 kilometres from Moscow,” Navalny said in an online update."But if you regard everything with humour, you can live here. So on the whole everything is fine with me," he added. READ | Navalny ordered to pay 500,000 rubles in damage to Putin ally

Life in 'real concentration camp'

Navalny elaborated on the instances of oppressive behaviour that he witnessed in the camp, saying, “I easily believe the numerous stories here in IK-2 Pokrov, quite recently, they [jail authorities] beat them [inmates] half to death with wooden hammers.” Although he continued, “Now the methods have changed,” adding that even then he doesn’t remember if anyone talked politely.” Navalny further explained that the convicts had to stand in a tense attention posture, and had to be afraid to “turn their heads” in IK-2 "Pokrov", although explaining that he hasn’t seen any violence yet.

The critic of Russian government added, "There are video cameras everywhere [in the concentration camp], they keep watch on everyone and make reports for the slightest infractions. I think someone high up has read 1984 by George Orwell." He continued that he had been woken every hour at night as authorities were skeptical that he might escape the facility. Navalny wrote the detailed post alongside the recent photograph of his freshly shaven head. Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Alexander Kalashnikov, confirmed to the reporters of RIA Novosti news agency that the 44-year-old Kremlin critic Navalny was transferred to the ‘dehumanizing’ penal colony 2 and was locked up in a “real concentration camp”.

