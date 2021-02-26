Alexei Navalny Transferred Out Of Moscow Prison To Serve His Sentence

Days after a Russian court rejected his bail appeal, detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred outside Moscow to serve his remaining sentence. Speaking to media on February 25, Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev confirmed the news but did not reveal details about the relocation. Russian news reports have previously indicated that there were high possibilities for the Kremlin critic to be sent to a facility in western Russia.

Detention of Navalny has sparked condemnation both nationally and internationally. Last week, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) asked the Vladimir Putin Administration to release Navalny citing threats to his life in Moscow’s high-security prison. However, Russia said it will ignore the ruling despite a requirement to comply as a member of the Council of Europe, calling the court’s decision “blatant and gross interference in the judicial affairs of a sovereign state”.

Alexei Navalny sentenced to over 2 years in prison

The Kremlin critic was, on February 2, sentenced to a jail term of two years and eight months for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany. Appearing in Moscow city court, Navalny appealed against his sentence and demanded immediate release, however, the judge only made a small reduction in his prison term and reduced it to a little over two-and-half years, as reported by the Associated Press.

During the February 25 trial, the anti-corruption crusader spoke against the Putin Administration, making references from the Bible as well as the fictional book Harry Potter and show Rick and Morty. He urged Russians to resist the pressure from authorities as he called for a “fairer country.” He also the judge and prosecutors arguing that they could have much better lives in “New Russia”, a country without “constant lying”.

Navalny was arrested by the Russian authorities soon after returning from Germany last month, where he had been since August 2020 for treatment. Navalny was flown to Berlin from Russia last year after he fell ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Upon landing in Germany, doctors concluded Navalny had been poisoned using Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Navalny was in a medically-induced coma for almost a month following which he was kept in the hospital for recovery treatment.

