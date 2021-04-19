Alexei Navalny's Doctors Denied Permission To Meet Him; Protest Call On April 21

Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's supporters have given call for protests in Manezh Square in Moscow, outside the Kremlin walls, and St. Petersburg’s sprawling Palace Square.on April 21. The decision comes as the health of Navalny is deteriorating and his doctors have been denied permission to see him. Leonid Volkov, a top strategist for Navalny, said that the protests were called with three days notice as his health condition is not good and he immediately needs a doctor.

His life hangs in the balance. We don’t know how long he can hold on. But it is clear we do not have time.

Doctors not allowed to meet his mother

Navalny's doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva along with three others including cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin have called on prison officials to grant them immediate access to meet him. Several doctors on April 17 went to the prison where they were not allowed by the officials to meet him. They have argued that the potassium level in the leader’s blood was substantially above the average and could kill him. Anastasia Vasilyeva said that the test results of Navalny showed elevated potassium levels that could lead to cardiac arrest. He said that it also shows signs of kidney failure. He further added that Navalny could die any moment. 'It’s cruel and monstrous to deny access to a dying patient,' Anastasia said.

“Our patient could die at any moment, he added.

Alexei Navalny on March 31 went on a hunger strike to protest against the treatment in the prison. He had made the demand for proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. He had said that parts of his right leg and now his left leg have lost sensitivity. Ashikhmin in a Facebook post, pointing to Navalny's health condition has said that he should be moved to intensive care.

(Image and Inputs from AP)