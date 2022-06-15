Alexey Navalny Transferred To Maximum Security Prison In Melekhovo

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny has been relocated from a jail where he was serving a 12-year prison term to a 'high-security penal colony'. Sergey Yazhan, the chairman of the regional public oversight commission, told Russia's state media outlet Tass on Tuesday that Navalny has been moved from a standard-security jail in Pokrov to a maximum-security prison in Vladimir Region's Melekhovo.

After the conviction in his fraud case which came into effect on June 14, Alexey Navalny's attorneys notified TASS that the politician had been transported to a maximum-security jail. Indicating to the jail by its official name, Yazhan noted, “He arrived at IK-6 and is there," Tass reported.

Even though the media reported that Navalny had arrived at the jail, Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, claimed on Twitter that his team had not gotten any confirmation of his relocation to Melekhovo, CNN reported.

In addition to this, Lyudmila Romanova, the commissioner for human rights of Vladimir area (a local government ombudsman) told Tass that the jail has a "good reputation".

Navalny has been sentenced to an additional nine years in a maximum-security jail

Navalny has been sentenced to an additional nine years in a maximum-security jail by a Moscow court in March, and the relocation is in accordance with the judge's directions. He was found guilty of fraud by the Lefortovo court in Moscow after claims that he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

According to The Guardian report, the IK-6 is said to have a shady reputation, with allegations of torture and abuse abounding. In Russia, prison transfers can take days and are cloaked in secrecy. The absence of information regarding Navalny's location has alarmed his allies and supporters. Navalny is the Russian president Vladimir Putin's most ardent political critic.

Navalny's closest associate, Leonid Volkov, wrote on Telegram that the opposition leader's lawyer went to see him in jail earlier on Tuesday and was informed, "There is no such convict here," Associated Press reported.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 after coming back from Germany, where he was recovering from 'nerve-agent poisoning' that he blames on the Kremlin, and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating his parole. Navalny was again sentenced to nine years in jail for fraud and contempt of court in March 2022, allegations he dismissed as politically driven and an effort by officials to put him in prison as long as possible.

Navalny's close friends have been charged with crimes, and many have fled the nation, while his political infrastructure, an anti-corruption organisation and a statewide network of regional offices, has been demolished after his organisation was declared an extremist group, Associated Press reported.

The politician had been imprisoned at the IK-2 correctional camp in the Vladimir area until lately. The Pokrov institution stands out among Russian prisons for its particularly stringent inmate regimens, which include hours of standing at attention.

