Aliance Of Gavi & IASC Deliver First Batch Of COVID Vaccines To Iran: Report

The global vaccine alliance, Gavi and the member agencies of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), the humanitarian system's key coordinating body, are collaborating to guarantee that COVID-19 doses are available to the most vulnerable persons caught up in humanitarian crises. Earlier this week, the COVAX Humanitarian Buffer delivered its first batch doses to boost coverage among persons in Iran who have been displaced by regional strife, according to a report by IASC. The report claimed that the second batch of doses from the Humanitarian Buffer will be shipped to Thailand by the end of the year to vaccinate high-risk communities.

In total, these supplies will vaccinate almost 800,000 vulnerable people, making the Humanitarian Buffer an essential first step in supporting the worldwide effort to ensure that those affected by the crisis are not left behind in the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The IASC formed the COVAX Humanitarian Buffer in 2021 to ensure COVID-19 vaccinations reach the most vulnerable at-risk communities around the world. Meanwhile, Gavi co-leads COVAX and administers the COVAX Facility.

Of late, the COVAX Facility has started to deliver a steady increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries experiencing humanitarian crises, and this trend is expected to continue in the months ahead. The issue will be to ensure vaccine equity within countries, ensuring that at-risk and disadvantaged communities, frequently in rural areas, are included in vaccination campaigns, the report stated. Gavi and IASC agencies are collaborating to tackle 'last mile' delivery issues in order to vaccinate vulnerable people in hard-to-reach areas. They are also ensuring that agencies provide the full range of life-saving humanitarian aid that these communities require.

Gavi, IASC urge vaccine makers to waive indemnity rules

In addition, Gavi and the IASC have also urged vaccine makers to waive indemnity rules for humanitarian groups, allowing for more vaccine doses to be delivered to at-risk communities around the world. This came out of concern that people living in humanitarian crises and vulnerable groups of people, such as refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, minorities, and people living in conflict-affected areas, risk being left out of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plans.

The report stated that national National governments can also help by pushing for this essential moral and public health need with manufacturers in the COVAX portfolio. It should be mentioned here that so far, four manufacturers have agreed to engage with COVAX to waive indemnification requirements for humanitarian agencies delivering doses to vulnerable populations. These manufacturers include Clover, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

