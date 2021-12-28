'Aliens In Bedroom' To 'strange CCTV Images', Northern Ireland Reports Bizarre Sightings

This year saw an upsurge of unexplained, anomaly occurrences in Northern Ireland, with eight strange sightings recorded in 2021 compared to six in 2020 and four in 2019, according to PA Media. The unusual sightings in the region range from weird disc-shaped objects seen in the sky above Slemish Mountain in County Antrim to bizarre pictures recorded on CCTV, the Independent reported. As per the media outlet, on January 17, ‘a spaceship and flashing lights’ were reported near the Downpatrick area. Further, ‘white lights after a helicopter in the Maghaberry region’ and a strange ‘disc-shaped' structure were sighted in the sky over County Antrim in May.

In addition to this, during the month of July, there was a report of ‘strange images’ on CCTV in a house in the Newtownabbey area, as well as ‘a dome-shaped object with eight lights’ in the proximity of Saintfield. While, in September, there was a claim of ‘aliens in the bedroom’ in the Lisburn area. Furthermore, during October, a detained patient claimed to be a victim of alien abduction, and recently, in the month of November, there was documentation of ‘unusual bright lights in the sky.’

Police Service of North Ireland has recorded UFO Sightings

In the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) database, there has been documentation of unidentified flying objects (UFO), strange aerial phenomena, lighting in the sky, even aliens and extraterrestrials, citing media outlets, Sputnik reported. However, a PSNI official allegedly stated that no investigations into these instances had been done.

Furthermore, a former UFO reports investigator for the British Defence Ministry, Nick Pope stated that it is "difficult to say what lies behind the small increase in sightings." He further speculated that it could be related to lockdowns placed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, "with people having more time on their hands during the pandemic, and perhaps spotting things that may have gone unnoticed previously."

Pope went on to say that another option which can be considered is that "people are following the situation in the United States, where Congress is taking the issue seriously and the Pentagon has launched a new UFO initiative." Due to this, people may be more willing to report something strange they have witnessed so that authorities can take this matter seriously. He also speculated that the real number of sightings might be greater and that he believes there is chronic underreporting, probably because of the perceived stigma.

Image: Pixabay