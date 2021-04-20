'All COVID-19 Variants Should Be Tagged China': Netizens On Geo-tags On Virus Strains

Hundreds of netizens have opined on an online poll over geo-tags on variants of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 and said that all strains should have ‘China’ in their name as opposed to other nations where the variants were first discovered. Geotags or Geotagging is basically the process of adding geographical identification to data most commonly used in social media, geotags are often used to specify the metadata and adding location to the information.

Author Shankkar Aiyar on April 20 opened a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ poll on Twitter questioning the followers about the criteria of naming the coronavirus variants that researchers have deemed even more infectious than the original strain that was first discovered in China in late 2019. While the novel coronavirus is called SARS-CoV-2, others have the name of the country it first originated in. For instance, B.1.617 is called Indian Variant, B.1.1.7 is UK Variant, B.1.351 is South African, P 1 is the Brazilian Variant.

A'woke'ning!

SARS-CoV-2 Variants have Geo Tags



B.1.617 is called Indian Variant

B.1.1.7 is UK Variant

B.1.351 is South African

P 1 is Brazilian Variant



So why shouldn't the original SARS-CoV-2 carry a Geo Tag?

Why not call it

SARS-CoV-2 China?



Should SARS-CoV-2be Geo+Tagged? — Shankkar Aiyar (@ShankkarAiyar) April 20, 2021

As Aiyar questioned that shouldn’t the original SARS-CoV-2 carry a geotag as well, netizens across the globe agreed and said ‘all variants should have China’. Several others suggested that the novel coronavirus should be called ‘China Main’ followed by ‘China V1’ or V2 and so on. Many were seen mentioning former US President Donald Trump who openly blamed China for not handling COVID-19 properly and leading to a deadly pandemic. One of the Twitter users also said that it was ‘appalling’ how the naming was done of the variants that emerged months after the outbreak began in China’s Wuhan.

ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ ! Every other should have China in suffix.

Indochinese

UKchinese — Jagadeesh (@Madarasi_) April 20, 2021

Infact all Variant should have #China.

We loved Trump. He was the only person who was openly saying and blaming China which is the fact.

No other leaders or country other than him had the guts.



Never forget China and Never forgive them. They r njoing their life.@XHNews — Praharsh (@PraharshPrint) April 20, 2021

Just one change, All come from the same virus hence they should be tagged China Main, China v1, v2 and so on — Nitesh Jain (@canitesh_jain) April 20, 2021

I find it amazing and appalling that the Wuhan/China label was deemed unacceptable but UK, SA, Brazil, India par for the course. China already runs the world it would seem! #covid19 — Dhiraj Nayyar (@nayyardhiraj) April 20, 2021

B.1.617 is also UK variant as per @Chellaney . UK remained silent and didn't disclose it in time. UK does gain of function of research and not India... — Devindra Singh (@devsr84) April 20, 2021

100 pc right. China virus killed millions in the world — Dev Chatterjee (@ParagonWorli18) April 20, 2021

Why don't we call it Chinese virus? — shailesh gaikwad (@shailesh505) April 20, 2021

Agree. Standardise tagging. And let’s not manipulate historical record. — BellandurJothege (@BellandurJothge) April 20, 2021

Let's keep it simple and just call it Wuhan Virus — Sourav Chatterjee (@Sourav_Real) April 20, 2021

All about coronavirus variants

As per United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are currently four ‘variants of concerns’ or VOCs in the world and in America. These include B.1.1.7 - It was initially detected in the UK, B.1.351 - initially detected in South Africa in December 2020, P.1 - initially identified in travellers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan, in early January along with B.1.427 and B.1.429. The last two variants were first identified in California in February 2021 and were classified as VOCs in March 2021.

The B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV-2 carries two mutations, E484Q and L452R. Both these mutations are separately found in many other coronavirus variants, however, these have been reported together for the first time in India. The two mutations are found in the virus’s spike protein. This helps the virus to bind itself to the human cell’s receptors and gain entry into a host cell. several vaccine developers have also touted the efficacy of their vaccine against various strains of coronavirus and suggested modifications in the roll-out subsequently.

Image credits: Pixabay/Twitter

