Government sources on Saturday reported that all Indian citizens awaiting evacuation from Kabul are safe. The development comes after earlier reports stated that the Taliban had abducted over 150 people, including Indian citizens. Afghanistan media had reported that several people including Indians had been abducted by the terrorists from an area close to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. However, the Taliban had refuted the reports about the kidnapping of Indians. This comes amidst mass evacuations executed by several countries scrambling to get their citizens out of the war-torn country.

The government sources also informed that the Indians who are waiting to be evacuated from Kabul were offered lunch. In addition, they also stated that the Indian nationals had left for Kabul Airport.

All Indians citizens in Kabul awaiting evacuation are safe. They were offered lunch and have now left for Kabul airport: Government sources — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

'Taliban abducts 150 people, mostly Indians': Afghanistan media

According to the Afghan media sources, reports emerged that the Taliban abducted some people including the country's Sikh minority. The source had also said that many of those kidnapped were Indians. Further details on the unconfirmed development stated that the abductees were boarded on eight minivan vehicles around 1 am on Saturday. However, due to lack of cooperation, they were unable to enter the Kabul Airport, the source had stated.

Multiple Afghan media outlets report kidnapping by Taliban of persons awaiting evacuation from #Kabul. Among them are reported to be Indian citizens. No official confirmation of this, more details awaited — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Taliban denies reports of abduction

However, Ahmadullah Waseq, a spokesperson from the Taliban who interacted with the Afghan media, has denied the reports. The Spokesperson informed that Taliban members were present around the Hamid Karzai International Airport and would not allow people to enter the airport.

Earlier on Friday, the Taliban stormed multiple Indian consulates in Afghanistan. The raided consulates also include the ones in the Kandahar and Herat provinces. Moreover, the Kabul consulate has also been raided. The terrorists raided the consulates and conducted searches for important documents. The move by the Taliban is contrary to their previous assurances as they had stated that foreign embassies would be guarded by them.

"We want to assure the foreign embassies, as well as the United Nations that our forces, are there 24*7 to ensure your security. We do not want any chaos in Kabul," the Taliban has said

IAF flight with 85 Indians takes off from Kabul

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians on Saturday morning amidst the ongoing evacuations. Following its take-off from Kabul, the IAF aircraft landed in Tajikistan for refuelling, reported ANI. Moreover, the Indian government has also deployed another IAF C-17, which is currently on standby and is expected to take off from Kabul soon.