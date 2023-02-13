All You Need To Know About World Radio Day As PM Modi Greets All Radio Listeners

World Radio Day is celebrated every year on February 13 with the objective to highlight the importance of radio. On the occasion of World Radio Day 2023, the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy #WorldRadioDay! Radio saves lives. Radio not only unites us, it accompanies us and entertains us. Radio reaches more people around the world than any other medium."

World Radio Day theme

The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is "Radio and Peace", as per UNESCO's International Days. This theme emphasised how radio encourages peace and avoids conflict. Further, UNESCO has underlined radio has a pillar for moderating conflict and maintaining peace. The sub-themes for this year’s radio day are - Radio in Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding and Support to Independent Radio.

History and importance of World Radio Day

February 13 was accepted as World Radio Day in 2012. This was during the 36th general assembly session when the Executive Board of UNESCO requested UNESCO to declare World Radio Day. Notably, the United Nations Radio was born on February 13, 1946. The decision to mark the Radio Day was taken after several discussions with various broadcasting associations, UN agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as UNESCO Permanent Delegations, and National Commissions. The proposal was supported by 91% voting. Radio has been considered a low-cost medium specifically suited to reach remote communities and vulnerable people. The platform, radio, promotes public debate, irrespective of people’s educational level. It also plays a crucial role in emergency communication and disaster relief.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has also extended greetings on the social media platform. Taking to the social media platform, the PM wrote, "Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity."

Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

