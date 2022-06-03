Allowing State Sponsors Of Terrorism Go Free Is 'sad State Of Affairs': India At UNSC

India has stated that allowing state sponsors of terrorism to go free reflects a "sad state of affairs," telling the UN Security Council (UNSC) that any debate on accountability is incomplete unless the carnage wrought by terrorist forces, particularly those backed by State actors for pursuing political objectives, is considered.

Terrorism is the greatest threat to humanity today, exacerbating social tensions and pushing societies toward instability and violence, said Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on June 2 at the UN Security Council open debate on "Strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law," chaired by Council President Albania.

Singh stated, “When we speak of accountability, it is indeed a sad state of affairs that States sponsors of terrorism have been allowed to go scot-free. Therefore, any debate on accountability would be incomplete without taking into account the carnage wrought by terrorist forces, particularly those which are backed by State actors for pursuing political objectives.”

He informed the Council that India, which has been plagued by cross-border terrorism for decades, killing thousands of innocent citizens, has always been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism operations. The international community must remain steadfast in its resistance to terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations, rejecting any attempt to justify terrorist crimes, he said, noting that India has provided financial support to the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL in Iraq.

The issue of accountability cannot be discussed in isolation: Singh

Singh emphasised that the issue of accountability cannot be discussed in isolation, nor can it be viewed solely through the lens of alleged acts committed only by the State. He further stressed, "where foreign forces are actively involved, including where they have a physical control and presence, we need to factor these in, when accountability issues are discussed. The imposition of universal jurisdictions on alleged acts of atrocities, committed in the territory of a sovereign state, need to be avoided as well."

Singh said that, since 2005, referrals of situations to the International Criminal Court (ICC) have been criticised, particularly the rapidity with which such referrals have been made. He said, "The acquittals in recent years have also cast a shadow on the credibility of the ICC. These developments appear to substantiate the view that when cases are referred to ICC primarily for political reasons, the ICC mechanism may not serve the larger purpose of justice."

Image: ANI