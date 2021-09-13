Month After Taliban Seizure, Afghanistan Border Police Return To Kabul Airport

Almost a month after the Taliban group captured the national capital and took over the security of the Hamid Karzai International Airport (Kabul Airport), a number of former border police were seen alongside armed members of the extremist organisation on Sunday. According to the Khaama Press, the Taliban-ruled government asked the former Afghanistan border police to return to their works alongside them. It is worth noting that Afghanistan had earlier invited the civil servants to return to their work, including those associated with the customs department, however, this is the first time when the former police officials were seen working alongside the Taliban force.

The significant development came after the Taliban allowed an international commercial flight to operate from the Afghanistani soil. The recent development came a month after the terror organisation barred the international commercial flights to touch down the Afghanistani soil. On Monday, Pakistan International Airlines jet touched down in Kabul, before making a return flight to Islamabad. Meanwhile, the media report claimed that the Traffic personnel, municipality staff, and school teachers are yet to be called by the Taliban-ruled government.

Earlier, Afghanistan had called the staff of the Finance Ministry to return to jobs, or they will be considered absent and will not be paid. According to Khaama Press, the officials said that the finance ministry is working to pay the salaries of the staff of some ministries. People of Afghanistan have been asking the extremist group to recall former government servants, as they are familiar with the governance system of the country.

Taliban dramatic takeover

Meanwhile, a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15, leaving the people in tatters. On August 26, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked at the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US military personnel were also killed. Since then, several international organisations have been working tirelessly to help the Afghans reeling under the Taliban regime.

On September 4, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video message posted on the microblogging site, Twitter, appealed to the international community to come together in solidarity with the Afghan people, especially children and women. He reiterated to help the Afghans in dealing with the current crisis.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)