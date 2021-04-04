Amazon Admits Its Drivers Relieve Themselves In Bottles, Calls It An 'industry-wide Issue'

Amid much happening in the US to improve working conditions and pay of the workers, Amazon replied to Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan for a snide tweet it sent last week. Amazon apologised for denying that some of its employees are forced to urinate in bottles while on the job. Rep. Pocan is one of the many democrat representatives including Bernie Sanders, who have pointed at the much evident gap between the elite class and the workers in America.





While Pocan awaited an answer from Amazon, the latter had earlier this month mocked the Congressman for criticising the working conditions at Amazon. One of the grave concerns was that "workers are forced to pee in bottles." However, the global online marketing giant recently acknowledged its mistake in an apology posted to the Amazon News site, only to face flak from Twitterati among several other Democrat leaders.

1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021



'This was an own-goal, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan'

However, Amazon had to backtrack on its comment denying claims that time-pressed workers have to relieve themselves in bottles. Amazon announced: “This was an own-goal, we’re unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan,” as it acknowledged that many delivery agents face trouble finding bathrooms, and so "they pee in bottles."

"We know that drivers can and do have trouble finding restrooms because of traffic or sometimes rural routes, and this has been especially the case during Covid when many public restrooms have been closed," Amazon wrote. It described the problem as "a long-standing, industry-wide issue," adding, "we would like to solve it."

Replying to the development, Rep. Pocan wrote "Sigh. This is not about me, this is about your workers—who you don't treat with enough respect or dignity. Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you've created for ALL your workers, then fix that for everyone & finally, let them unionize without interference."

Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you've created for ALL your workers, then fix that for everyone & finally, let them unionize without interference. https://t.co/tdIns0AR66 — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) April 3, 2021





Many prominent leaders including the Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Bernie Sanders have been vocal against the rising gap between the elite and the workers' classes. They have demanded that the 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights be implemented that entitles any American to six rights as follows — the right to a job that pays a living wage; the right to quality health care; the right to a complete education; the right to affordable housing; and the right to a clean environment; the right to a secure retirement.

