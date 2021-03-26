Amazon Denies Reports Of Workers Urinating In Bottles, Claims Employees Get 'great Wages'

E-commerce giant Amazon on March 25 picked a fight on microblogging website Twitter over claims of its workers urinated in bottles. Taking an unusually combative tone, Amazon pushed back on social media against the reports and tweets that e-commerce’s productivity demands are intense and workers routinely urinate in bottles because they can’t afford restroom breaks. Following such reports, Amazon replied to Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) who wrote, “Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles.”

Amazon wrote, “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one.” READ | Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win March 24 - Get the Answers and Win Asus Laptop

Pocan was initially replying to a tweet by Amazon’s top retail executive, Dave Clark who described the American multinational company as “the Bernie Sanders of employers” and called out the progressive senator. Sanders is reportedly expected to be in Alabama on March 26 backing Amazon workers seeking to unionize. However, the tweet of Amazon denying the workers urinating in bottles report was quote-tweeted over 9,000 times in just the first 12 hours.

Former driver for Amazon made revelations

Earlier this month, the Guardian report cited a former driver who worked for Amazon delivery providers in Austin. He described the exhausting 14-hour-long shifts that came with the job. The former driver for Amazon explained that the delivery rates were so high that he used a plastic bottle to relieve himself on a day-to-day basis.

He told the media outlet, “I saw no effort on Amazon’s part to push delivery service providers to allow their drivers to use the restroom on a normal human basis, leading many, myself included, to urinate inside bottles for fear of slowing down our delivery rates.” The Guardian report came after several other news reports have previously also documented claims from the E-commerce warehouse workers who said they were compelled to miss restroom breaks to match the extraordinary demands.

Image credits: AP/Unsplash