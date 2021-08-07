Last Updated:

Amazon US Mandates Its Warehouse Workers To Wear Masks Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Amazon has ordered all its United States warehouse workers to resume wearing masks at work irrespective of their vaccination status from Monday.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the United States, Amazon has ordered all its US warehouse workers to resume wearing masks at work irrespective of their vaccination status. According to The Associated Press (AP), the company reinstated the mandatory mask rule for its warehouse employees due to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the country. Until recently, only unvaccinated warehouse workers were required to wear masks to protect themselves against coronavirus.

All US Amazon warehouse workers to wear masks 

The decision from Amazon company comes after other retailers like Walmart and Target reinstated the mandatory mask rule for their workers. Last week, Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky mentioned that due to the rising cases of the virus’ Delta variant, the company has been pushing the workers to get vaccinated, according to AP. 

Currently, the non-warehouse employees are not under the ambit of Amazon’s policy change as the company recently updated its return-to-office plans on August 5. The company has pushed back its return back-to-office date for tech and corporate employees until January 2022. Previously, Amazon had planned to bring employees back to offices on September 7. The US is presently witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. 

COVID-19 situation in the US

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as on Friday, the US reported 120,173 new COVID-19 cases which brought the overall tally to 35,530,951. The country reported 700 new deaths which took the number of fatalities to 613,658. According to CDC, 193,764,457 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 165,918,256 people have received both doses of vaccine. 70.6 per cent of US adults have received at least one dose of vaccine. 

Inputs from AP

