Amazons Not Myth, Recent Discoveries Prove Warrior Woman Were Real

The recent discovery of a tomb in Russia has proved the existence of Amazon women who were once considered a mythical figure. According to Greek mythology, the warrior woman who rode horses were noted for their valour and use of weapons.

2,500 years old tomb

In December, a team of archaeologists lead by Valerii Guliaev discovered a 2,500 years old tomb in which four warrior woman was buried. The findings, which were published in the journal Akson Russian Science, identified the woman to be from the nomadic group of Scythians.

Guliaev, while talking about the discovery, said that woman warriors were a norm not an exception in Scythian culture. He further said that the Amazons were a common phenomenon adding that separate borrows were filled for them and that all the burial rites performed for men were conducted for them as well.

In 2004, Adrienne Mayor, author of The Amazons: Lives and Legends of Warrior Women Across the Ancient World had said that about one-third of Scythian women whose remains have been found to date were buried with weapons and many sported war wounds.

Mayor added that if people think about it, a woman who has been trained since childhood, with a horse and a bow can be at par with men.

Though the graves the adolescent and a young woman have been robbed, the other two burials are still intact. Notably, the oldest woman wore engraved gold headdress called calathos. The older of the two women, whose burials were left undisturbed, was buried with an iron dagger and unique forked arrowhead.

Lamb bones in the borrow suggest that the burial was completed in early autumn, while a lecythus vase hints that the women were buried during the fourth century B.C. The other woman was found with a bronze mirror, two spears, and a glass bead bracelet. As per reports, she was buried in the “position of a horseman,” as if riding a horse for eternity.