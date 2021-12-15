Amazon's Plastic Packaging Waste Increased By A Third Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

A recent report by the marine conservation group Oceana revealed that E-commerce company Amazon's plastic packaging waste increased by about a third, to 270,000 tonnes, during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It further claimed that up to 10,700 tonnes of this plastic, including air pillows, bubble wrap, and plastic-lined paper envelopes were likely to end up in the sea, adding to the water pollution. However, Amazon, the largest retailer in the Western world, dismissed Oceana's data, claiming that it had exaggerated plastic waste by 300%. It also questioned the model used to calculate the percentage of people who are likely to enter the sea. Meanwhile, the company did not provide an alternative figure, The Guardian reported.

According to the report, the retailer saw a 38% boost in sales during the lockdown in 2020. Oceana's report is based on interviews with local municipal garbage officials, retailers linked to Amazon's Second Chance recycling website, and polls of Amazon Prime subscribers. The report challenged the company’s recycling pledges and stated that the E-commerce giant "would not substantially decrease its massive and expanding plastic footprint."

The plastic used by Amazon in its packaging has no value in the recycling market

"We are using the most up-to-date information we have. We would gladly use Amazon's data if they were transparent. They are using less plastic packaging, but they are also selling a lot more," Matt Littlejohn, Oceana's senior vice-president, was quoted by The Guardian as saying. He also hoped that Amazon can solve this problem and become a leader in the fight against plastic pollution, which is critical for the oceans. According to the report, the plastic film used by Amazon in its packaging has almost no value in the recycling market and is also not recognised by municipal recycling schemes in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

As per Oceana's findings, approximately 75% of Amazon Prime members surveyed in 25 cities across the UK and US transferred plastic to landfills, whether consciously or unknowingly. Almost 40% disposed of it in recycling bins, and 35% disposed of the plastic in the bin. A little less than 20% of 1,400 customers said they reused the plastic, while 5% said they dropped it off in drop-off containers in stores on Amazon's customer-driven recycling programme, which can be found on the company's Second Chance website. Meanwhile, Amazon intends to double entirely recyclable cushioned plastic in North America, replace single-use pillows in Australia with totally recyclable paper pillows, and expand its packaging-free campaign to 100 cities across India as part of its efforts to minimise plastic waste, The Guardian reported.

Image: Unsplash/Representative