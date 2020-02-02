American Airlines: A Man In A Full-face Gas Mask Escorted Off Flight

A man has recently escorted off an America Airlines flight after the passenger boarded the plane wearing a gas mask. According to reports, other passengers began to remove it when the person in question refused to remove it. The flight had to suffer from an hour delay because the passenger had to be removed from the plane.

Gas Mask causes panic

A picture of the passenger in the gas mask was uploaded by a fellow passenger called Joseph Say who said that he initially thought that the passenger was wearing the gas mask because of the new coronavirus, but then he noticed that the gas mask did not have a filter.

He was informed by the lady who was sitting next to him that the person was trying to make a statement of some kind but the statement was not clear.

@AmericanAir , Just FYI flight 2212 to Houston was delayed an hour because you let this guy on the plane wearing a gas mask. This then panicked people on the plane and we had to wait for him to be escorted off. @abc13houston @KHOU @HoustonChron @KPRC2 @FOX26Houston #trainbetter pic.twitter.com/mZkWea606d — Joseph D S❄️ (@ThePlatypusesTX) January 31, 2020



A lot of people replied to Joseph's tweet siding with the gas mask-wearing passenger. And said that the passenger was just trying to protect himself.

Why other idiots care about the mask. He was protecting him self. — efaz (@efaz29074669) February 1, 2020

I Don’t Blame This Man For Protecting Himself — Ron Moreno (@iamronmoreno) February 1, 2020



Even American Airlines responded to Joseophe's tweet claiming that they worked with local law enforcement to handle the situation.

Thanks for your tweet. Our team is aware of this and worked with local officials. Let us know if you need any assistance with your trip. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) January 31, 2020

