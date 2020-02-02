Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

American Airlines: A Man In A Full-face Gas Mask Escorted Off Flight

Rest of the World News

A man has recently escorted off an America Airlines flight after the passenger boarded the plane wearing a gas mask. This caused fellow passengers to panic.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
American Airlines

A man has recently escorted off an America Airlines flight after the passenger boarded the plane wearing a gas mask. According to reports, other passengers began to remove it when the person in question refused to remove it. The flight had to suffer from an hour delay because the passenger had to be removed from the plane.

Gas Mask causes panic

A picture of the passenger in the gas mask was uploaded by a fellow passenger called Joseph Say who said that he initially thought that the passenger was wearing the gas mask because of the new coronavirus, but then he noticed that the gas mask did not have a filter.

Read: Vietnam Airlines To Suspend Flights To And From Mainland China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Ethiopian Airlines Continues Flights To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

He was informed by the lady who was sitting next to him that the person was trying to make a statement of some kind but the statement was not clear.


A lot of people replied to Joseph's tweet siding with the gas mask-wearing passenger. And said that the passenger was just trying to protect himself.

 


Even American Airlines responded to Joseophe's tweet claiming that they worked with local law enforcement to handle the situation.

Read: US Pilots Sue American Airlines To Halt Flights To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Delta Airlines Fined With $50,000 For Ordering Muslim Passengers To Get Off

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NOVAK DJOKOVIC BEATS THIEM
SWAMY ON NATIONAL HERALD CASE
ADNAN SAMI SLAMS PAK GOVT
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER 5-0 WHITEWASH
HRITHIK ROSHAN- PREITY ZINTA PARTY
PAK ENVOY ADVISES AGAINST EVACUATE